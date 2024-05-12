EDMONTON
Edmonton

    2 arrested after man's dead body found in northeast Edmonton home Saturday: EPS

    An Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
    A man and woman were arrested Saturday after a man was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton home.

    Police were called to a home near 135A Avenue and 68 Street around 7:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man dead. Homicide detectives were called in and determined the man's death to be suspicious.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

    The other man and the woman in the home, who called in the dead man, were both arrested.

    Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

