2 arrested in connection with Amber Alert involving non-verbal adult

Two people are in custody in connection with an Amber Alert in Edmonton last week.

The alert was issued at 8:27 p.m. on Thursday after a 40-year-old blind, non-verbal woman was taken in a minivan near 118 Avenue and 91 Street about an hour earlier.

According to police, the woman's caregiver left the woman, who was seated in a wheelchair, inside the van while they briefly went into a store.

The woman was found unharmed in Fort Saskatchewan about half an hour after the alert.

Police said they were looking for two male suspects in connection with the Amber Alert.

On Monday, the Edmonton Police Service announced the males had been found and arrested over the weekend, and charges are pending.

The names of the suspects are expected to be released Friday after the charges have been formally sworn.