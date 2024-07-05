EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 dead in crash on highway in Smoky Lake County

    Alberta RCMP
    Two people are dead following a collision between two vehicles Thursday night on a highway in Smoky Lake County.

    RCMP said in a media release Friday evening a man and a woman in a Mazda sedan were found dead by emergency crews at the scene late Thursday after colliding with a GMC one-ton truck on Highway 28 near Range Road 121, about 140 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    Paramedics treated the driver of the GMC at the scene for minor injuries and transported them to hospital.

    Police said the 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman who died in the crash are both from Lac La Biche.

