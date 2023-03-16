2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
A male suspect is also dead from what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple sources say the shooter was a teenage boy, but EPS has not confirmed that.
One person – a female who was related to the suspect – is in hospital with life-threatening injuries but was in stable condition as of 10 a.m. when Edmonton's police chief spoke about the incident for the first time.
Dale McFee called the deaths of two west-end patrol members an "unthinkable and horrific tragedy."
Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee speaks about two police officers who were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
He identified the members as 35-year-old Const. Travis Jordan and 30-year-old Const. Brett Ryan.
Jordan had served with EPS for eight-and-a-half years, and Ryan five-and-a-half years.
"Constables Jordan and Ryan were valued members of our EPS family and they worked side by side with us every day in service to our community and I can't tell you how devastated we are with their loss. We know that their family and friends, their EPS family and our entire community will be profoundly impacted by this incident but we must all be there for each other. This is a time where we lean in and lean on each other," McFee said, speaking at Edmonton Police Service's downtown headquarters.
- 'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
KNOWN DETAILS
As EPS was called to Edmonton's Inglewood neighbourhood shortly after midnight, the investigation into the officers' deaths is still in the early stages.
But McFee provided what detail he said was available as of late Thursday morning.
An Edmonton police officer conducting an investigation after two officers were shot on the morning of March 16, 2023.
"At approximately 12.47 a.m. this morning, Constables Jordan and Ryan of our west division responded to a family dispute in an apartment building near the area of 114 Avenue and 132 Street. Upon arrival, the two patrol members went inside the building, approached the suite, and were shot by a male subject.
"At this time, all indications are they did not have a chance to discharge their firearms," McFee said.
"The two members were rushed to the hospital by our own members who worked valiantly to save their lives en route. Unfortunately, they were both declared deceased at the hospital."
He promised to share more details as they became available, but asked for the public's patience while police investigate.
McFee said the public was not at risk.
Yellow tape hangs in front of Baywood Apartments in Edmonton's Inglewood neighbourhood as police investigate the scene on March 16, 2023.
"Our members are today, even in the face of tragedy, at work protecting our city. This is what police officers do every day. Even when they understand the risks that they face. We are grateful for their ongoing commitment even in the face of tragedy.
"As a police chief, I just want to tell you how humbled and proud of our members who continue to serve our community, this community, under such horrific circumstances."
'PRETTY WORRYING'
As McFee and other police and government officials spoke, the bodies of the slain officers were taken in a procession to the medical examiner's office. EPS members helped to load the vehicles while others lined the streets. First responders escorted the convoy.
First responders escort a vehicle carrying the bodies of Edmonton Police Service constables Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, on March 16, 2023 from the Royal Alexandra Hospital to the medical examiner's office.
And, dozens of police officers remained in Inglewood at an apartment building – Baywood Apartments – which had been taped off since the early morning.
A community resident told CTV News Edmonton he was woken up by helicopters, sirens and emergency lights.
A Baywood Apartments resident told CTV News Edmonton he didn't hear anything overnight and was surprised to find police set up outside his home in the morning when he left for work.
"It's frightening. I'm very worried about it. My child's safety. I've never had this problem here," Tom Deagle said.
"We're trying to get out of here, out of this neighbourhood, because it's constantly stuff, but I've never seen to this extent. It's pretty worrying."
Crime scene tape and an Edmonton Police Service vehicle restrict access to the immediate vicinity of Baywood Apartments near 114 Avenue and 132 Street on March 16, 2023.
Noting gun and gang violence is up across Canada, CTV News' public safety analyst called the situation in Edmonton "very sad commentary."
"Canada is still a relatively safe country but we have these incidents up here increasing and we need to do everything as a country – not just police but everybody – to try to prevent this kind of thing from continuing," Chris Lewis said.
"It’s a huge dark day for the police service, for every man, woman, civilian in uniform that knew the officers and those who didn’t. It’s hard to describe the feeling of dread and grief that goes through a police agency."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and Nicole Lampa
