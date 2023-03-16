2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed: sources
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned from multiple sources.
Dozens of police officers are on scene near Edmonton's neighbourhoods of Inglewood and Woodcroft.
Much of the police response is stationed near the Baywood Apartments at 114 Avenue and 132 Street, however, Edmonton Police Service has not confirmed where the incident involving its members happened.
EPS says a news conference will be held later in the morning.
One Baywood Apartments resident told CTV News Edmonton he didn't hear anything overnight and was surprised to find police set up outside his home in the morning when he left for work.
"It's frightening. I'm very worried about it. My child's safety. I've never had this problem here," Tom Deagle said.
"We're trying to get out of here, out of this neighbourhood, because it's constantly stuff, but I've never seen to this extent. It's pretty worrying."
Police have closed 132 Street, as well as restricted access to Baywood Apartments.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and Nicole Lampa
