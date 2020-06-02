EDMONTON -- Two Shoppers Drug Mart employees who work at three different Edmonton locations recently tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to CTV News Edmonton Tuesday.

One of the two employees who has the coronavirus worked at the locations at 10405 Jasper Ave. and 11120 Ellerslie Rd. SW, while the other worked at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 924 91 St. SW.

"We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in both stores. The stores also arranged for additional cleaning and have since reopened," a Shoppers Drug Mart spokesperson said.

The two positive cases and the employees who were close contact with them are now self-isolating.

As of Monday, Edmonton had 44 active cases of COVID-19.