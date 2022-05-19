2 hospitalized after Anthony Henday Drive rollover

A woman and a boy were expected to survive a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday evening.

Alberta Health Services says a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken in stable condition to hospital after the crash near Mark Messier Trail around 8 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved, according to police.

Anthony Henday Drive's westbound lanes between St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road were closed temporarily while emergency responders were on scene.