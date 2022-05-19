2 hospitalized after Anthony Henday Drive rollover

A 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken in stable condition to hospital after their vehicle rolled on Anthony Henday Drive near Mark Messier Trail around 8 p.m. on May 18, 2022. A 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken in stable condition to hospital after their vehicle rolled on Anthony Henday Drive near Mark Messier Trail around 8 p.m. on May 18, 2022.

