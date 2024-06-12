EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 in life-threatening condition after fire at boarded up house in central Edmonton

    Two people were sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire in a boarded-up house on 96 Street and 105A Avenue on June 12, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Two people were sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire in a boarded-up house on 96 Street and 105A Avenue on June 12, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Two adults were taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a house fire on Wednesday morning.

    The call came in from a boarded-up house at 96 Street and 105A Avenue at 8:55 a.m.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews had the fire under control by 9:13 a.m., but as of 10:30 a.m. it had not been declared out.

    Fire investigators have been called to the scene, along with Atco and Epcor.

    The home appears to have been vacant since last year, with a Google Street View image of the property showing it boarded up in July 2023.  

    No further information has been made available.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News