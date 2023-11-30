2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash

Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the traffic circle on 107 Avenue and 142 Street at around 8:15 a.m.

The Edmonton Police Service said a 68-year-old driver was westbound on 107 Avenue when his car hit a truck and then an SUV as it entered the traffic circle.

"It is believed that the sedan was travelling at a high rate of speed as the driver may have been experiencing a medical episode," EPS said in a release.

The 68-year-old man and his passenger were taken to hospital with "undetermined injuries," EPS said, and no one else was injured in the crash.

Part of the traffic circle was closed for about three hours but has since reopened.