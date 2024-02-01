2 killed in Highway 2 crash north of Edmonton

Two people were killed in a crash in Athabasca County on Thursday morning on Highway 2 and Highway 661.

Mounties say preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semi head-on.

Both people in the pickup, a 69-year-old man from Nampa, Alta., and a 73-year-old man from Donnelly, Alta., were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.