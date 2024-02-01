EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 killed in Highway 2 crash north of Edmonton

    RCMP generic
    Share

    Two people were killed in a crash in Athabasca County on Thursday morning on Highway 2 and Highway 661.

    Mounties say preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semi head-on.

    Both people in the pickup, a 69-year-old man from Nampa, Alta., and a 73-year-old man from Donnelly, Alta., were declared dead at the scene.

    The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. strikes hit more than 85 militia targets in Iraq

    The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News