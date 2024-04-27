Collaborative mural honours infertility journeys at Alberta Reproductive Centre

A mural was unveiled at the Alberta Reproductive Centre Saturday in honour of Canadian Fertility Awareness Week.

The mural, made up of artwork from 10 women, was part of an art therapy initiative to help families facing infertility.

Caroline Anderson was one of two psychologists leading the session.

She said infertility can be a long, difficult process, and art can help express those feelings.

The session was also a chance for the women to find community.

"Even though everyone may be here with different reasons, they're all here with the shared desire to become parents," Andersen said. "There's a very powerful moment in that, to meet others sharing the same struggle and the same grief."

Kaitlyn Kropla said it was nice to be able to talk openly about her journey without having to worry about shocking someone or breaking down the lingo around infertility.

"It was definitely healing, and it was also cool to feel a sense of normal with everyone in the room," Kropla said. "For once in this two-and-a-half-year journey, I sort of felt kind of normal."

The 10-piece mural will stay at the Alberta Reproductive Centre for three months, before artists take their work home.

According to the Alberta Reproductive Centre, Alberta does not cover any fertility treatments.

Participants each donated $40 to Fertility Alberta, which is actively campaigning the Alberta government to cover the cost of one in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall