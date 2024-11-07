2 killed in series of crashes on Highway 44 near Morinville

Two people were killed and two more were hurt in a series of crashes west of Morinville on Wednesday.

The first crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. RCMP said a 17-year-old girl was driving a van across Highway 44 at Township Road 554 when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

The crash sent the van into the ditch. The pickup, with two men inside, stopped on the highway, where RCMP said it was hit by a semi tractor trailer.

The 65-year-old driver of the pickup and his 70-year-old passenger, both Westlock residents, were killed.

The 17-year-old van driver and the driver of the semi were treated by paramedics and were expected to recover.

No details on the extent of their injuries have been released.

RCMP have not said if impairment, speed or any other factors are being considered in the crash.