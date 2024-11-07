2 killed in series of crashes on Highway 44 near Morinville
Two people were killed and two more were hurt in a series of crashes west of Morinville on Wednesday.
The first crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. RCMP said a 17-year-old girl was driving a van across Highway 44 at Township Road 554 when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.
The crash sent the van into the ditch. The pickup, with two men inside, stopped on the highway, where RCMP said it was hit by a semi tractor trailer.
The 65-year-old driver of the pickup and his 70-year-old passenger, both Westlock residents, were killed.
The 17-year-old van driver and the driver of the semi were treated by paramedics and were expected to recover.
No details on the extent of their injuries have been released.
RCMP have not said if impairment, speed or any other factors are being considered in the crash.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
Canadian arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing child sex abuse content
A 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Florida last weekend after police say he was caught with child sex abuse content.
Biden faces doubts over his legacy as he prepares to hand over power to the man he called a threat to democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
Shopping Trends
Calgary
-
Canmore wildlife and landscape defender Karsten Heuer dies peacefully at 56
Canmore conservationist Karsten Heuer, who was a biologist, park ranger, author and activist, has died.
-
Two Calgary businesses found selling fireworks without proper permits, city says
Two Calgary businesses have been accused of selling consumer fireworks without proper permits. In a news release Thursday, the City of Calgary said it found two businesses in violation of bylaws that forbid the display, sale, or offering the sale of consumer fireworks.
-
Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians for help finding his stolen guitar and hat
Canadian country music star Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for several items that were stolen from his truck this week, including one of his guitars.
Lethbridge
-
Avalanche control testing underway in Rogers Pass
Parks Canada has closed the east Rogers Pass area in British Columbia for avalanche control testing, saying it will cause Trans-Canada Highway closures too.
-
Hurricanes prevail 7-6 over Tigers in wild one in Lethbridge
The Lethbridge Hurricanes turned a one-night homestand into a wild one-goal victory Wednesday night, defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-6.
-
Lethbridge Polytechnic opens its doors to the community with open house
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
Saskatoon
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Don Atchison
It’s been eight years since Don Atchison’s 13-year run as mayor of Saskatoon ended, but the longest serving mayor in the city’s history is as passionate as ever, and he wants another crack at the job.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
Regina
-
Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.
-
-
Production of female spies in WWII ends with shows in Regina
A new production that tells the story of the work of female spies during WWII is in Regina.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 B.C. police officers
Mounties say a 35-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that left two British Columbia police officers with life-altering injuries in 2019.
-
Where to mark Remembrance Day 2024 in Metro Vancouver
Preparations are underway across Metro Vancouver for Remembrance Day ceremonies large and small in honour of Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
B.C. father sentenced for impaired driving crash that killed 7-year-old son
A B.C. man who crashed his car when he was high on meth, causing the death of his seven-year-old son and injuring his two other children and their mother, has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for 35 years.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Parks Canada halts controversial deer cull on B.C. island, seeks 'reimagined solution'
Federal officials have spared the lives of the remaining invasive deer on a small British Columbia island, pausing the final phase of their plan to eradicate the animals in the eleventh hour.
Toronto
-
Richmond Hill father charged with murder in death of his seven-week-old infant
A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.
-
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
-
13-year-old cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
A 13-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Man dead after workplace accident in Pointe-Claire
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a workplace accident in the West Island on Thursday.
-
Quebec man acquitted of two first-degree murders 46 years later
Claude Paquin was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder in 1983. Now 81 years old, he's finally free after being acquitted.
-
Quebec nursing exams pass rate goes back to normal
After the number of failures soared in 2022 and 2023, pass rates rose from 63 per cent in September 2023 to 94.6 per cent for the exam held on Sept. 23.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS MacDonald Bridge to stay closed overnight due to damaged crane
A damaged crane will keep the MacDonald Bridge closed overnight on Thursday.
-
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
-
Halifax mall stabbing: Third adult charged for allegedly providing false information
Halifax Regional Police has charged a third adult for allegedly providing false information in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old boy in April.
Winnipeg
-
-
'A tragedy': Judge urges northern Manitoba sobering shelter after police cell death
A judge is urging the Manitoba government to look at establishing a safe sobering centre in a northern community to prevent in-custody deaths of people detained due to intoxication.
-
Meth, weed found in box of chocolates donated to Brandon food hamper program
A box of chocolates donated to a Brandon non-profit helping vulnerable people was found to have marijuana and meth inside.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City of Ottawa identifies sites for sprung structures in Knoxdale-Merivale, Kanata South
City of Ottawa staff have selected two sites for the sprung structures that are to be built to house and support asylum seekers.
-
Residents raise a stink about garbage heap on Ottawa street
A growing pile of garbage along Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end has become an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
-
Drugs and weapons seized, multiple arrests after police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.
Fifteen people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
Northern Ontario
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
-
Pedestrian in the Sault charged following collision with a vehicle Thursday morning
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING SIU invokes mandate after officer-related shooting in Orillia, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively investigating an officer-related shooting in Orillia.
-
Intersection closed after cement truck loses mixer
A major Barie intersection was closed Thursday morning after a cement truck reportedly lost its mixer.
-
Fire burns trailer in wooded area
First responders tended to a trailer that caught fire in a wooded area in New Tecumseth Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
-
Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
London
-
'I’d just end up on the street somewhere': disabled Londoner fears impact of council’s new restriction on indoor resting spaces
City council has forbidden the use of new federal funding to operate resting spaces for homeless Londoners if they’re located on the main street of a Business Improvement Area (BIA).
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.
-
Londoner cashes in with $2.5 million win in Lotto 6/49 Jackpot
London’s Michael Morris is officially a multi-millionaire after cashing in his September 28 lottery ticket – he split the $5 million prize with another lucky winner and walked away $2.5 million richer.
Windsor
-
'It doesn't make any sense': Copper wire thieves targeting small business rooftops
A number of small business owners along Tecumseh Road East in Windsor are frustrated after a recent string of copper wire thefts.
-
Pilot project to create safety barrier for downtown Windsor cyclists
Residents and cyclists alike will begin to see work being done on Victoria Avenue. The city is creating a protected bike lane.
-
Essex County Library to offer Cognitive Care Kits
The Essex County Library is rolling out a program for people living with dementia.