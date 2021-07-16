EDMONTON -- Two men have been charged in connection to a string of break-ins and thefts that included the syphoning of hundreds of litres of fuel from an airport, earlier this week in the Bonnyville, Alta., area.

Mounties said video surveillance captured two men breaking into a business north of Bonnyville on Highway 660 where a quantity of fuels pumps were stolen on Sunday evening.

The men proceeded to the Bonnyville Airport where they allegedly stole eight equipment batteries, damaging the equipment in the process, RCMP said. According to police, the suspects stole 250 litres of diesel fuel and more than 1,500 litres of jet fuel.

The next day, RCMP say another break-in occurred at a different business in Bonnyville.

Further investigation led police to arrest a man who was in possession of bear spray, methamphetamine, and break-in tools.

Bonnyville RCMP charged Chris Olszowka, 31, and Patrick Schmold, 32, in connection with the incidents. The two men from Bonnyville face charges including flight from police, theft, break and enter, and mischief.

Schmold also faces charges of endangering the safety of an airport, driving while prohibited, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Following bail hearings both men remain in policy custody and are scheduled to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on Tuesday.

Bonnyville is approximately 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.