2 men shot in Leduc, no arrests made: RCMP
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 3:40PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Two men were shot in a Leduc apartment complex Friday afternoon.
The RCMP responded to a shots fired complaint at 105 Westhaven Drive at approximately 2:08 p.m.
Upon arrival officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
The shooter has not been found, though police do not believe this was a random incident.
RCMP asks the public to avoid the area while they investigate.