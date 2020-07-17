EDMONTON -- Two men were shot in a Leduc apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to a shots fired complaint at 105 Westhaven Drive at approximately 2:08 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooter has not been found, though police do not believe this was a random incident.

RCMP asks the public to avoid the area while they investigate.