2 motorcyclists hit on Highway 21 after vehicle crosses centre line near New Sarepta Saturday: RCMP

RCMP closed Highway 21 near New Sarepta for several hours Saturday after a serious crash.

Around 2:45, Mounties closed the highway near Township Road 500, after two motorcycles were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, where several emergency vehicles could be seen late in the afternoon.

RCMP said early investigation suggests a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and hit the two motorcycles heading south.

In the ditch alongside the highway, a substantial amount of debris could be seen.

No details have been given on the conditions of any of the drivers.