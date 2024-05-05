2 suspects arrested following south Edmonton shooting: police

Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday night.

In an emailed statement, Edmonton police said officers responded to the area of 86 Street and 6 Avenue S.W. around 6:40 p.m. after multiple reports of a shooting between two vehicles.

Officers discovered evidence of a shooting at the scene and found several residences that had been damaged by gunfire.

Two male suspects were taken into custody. One of the suspects was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

It's believed the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no further risk to the public.

Police also believe there are outstanding people of interest who may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has footage is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online through P3 Tips.