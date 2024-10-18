2 tractor trailers, pickup burned in suspicious fire east of Edmonton: RCMP

Fire crews from several communities were called to a fire on a rural property on Friday morning.

Firefighters from Bruderheim, Chipman and Lamont were called to the property on Highway 834 just north of Highway 16 at 4:20 a.m. after two tractor trailers and a pickup caught fire.

Police on scene confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the fire is suspicious, and Mounties are investigating.

No injuries were reported.