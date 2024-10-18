EDMONTON
    • 2 tractor trailers, pickup burned in suspicious fire east of Edmonton: RCMP

    Fire crews from multiple communities responded to a fire at a rural property east of Edmonton on Oct. 18, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Fire crews from multiple communities responded to a fire at a rural property east of Edmonton on Oct. 18, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Fire crews from several communities were called to a fire on a rural property on Friday morning.

    Firefighters from Bruderheim, Chipman and Lamont were called to the property on Highway 834 just north of Highway 16 at 4:20 a.m. after two tractor trailers and a pickup caught fire.

    Police on scene confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the fire is suspicious, and Mounties are investigating.

    No injuries were reported. 

