    • 2024 PBR Canada champion to be either Coverchuk or Tetz repeat

    Nick Tetz, of Calgary, Alta., rides Home Alone during bull riding rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Nick Tetz, of Calgary, Alta., rides Home Alone during bull riding rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Two of Canada's previous bull riding champions will compete for the 2024 title this weekend in Edmonton.

    The championship will be a contest between Cody Coverchuk from Meadow Lake, Sask., and Nick Tetz from Calgary.

    Both are ranked almost 600 points ahead their peers, making them the only two out of 20 finals qualifiers in contention for the championship title. 

    They are separated by a mere 21.75 points. 

    Coverchuk is after what would be a record third championship title, having won in 2018 and 2021.

    Tetz, the 2022 champion, has had a record season, according to PBR Canada, and caught up to Coverchuk in the standings after he sustained a groin injury.

    The champion will win $100,000.

    All 20 national finals qualifiers will compete in three rounds of bull riding at Rogers Place. The 12 top-scoring riders will advance to a fourth and the final round on Saturday, where they can also earn points toward their championship effort.

    Tyler Craig, 2023's finals winner, will be trying to win the event in consecutive seasons for only the second time in PBR Canada's history.

    The finals winner will be awarded a minimum of $50,000.

    The finals qualifiers consist of seven athletes from Alberta, six from Saskatchewan, one from B.C., one from Texas, four from Australia and one from Brazil. 

