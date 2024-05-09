2024 pool season: Queen Elizabeth to open by long weekend, Mill Creek to open for first time in 4 years

Two of Edmonton's outdoor pools are scheduled to be open by the end of the month and the season will also see the reopening of the renovated Mill Creek Outdoor Pool.

The city announced half of the pools' opening dates on Thursday.

Weather permitting, the first to welcome the public into its waters will be Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool on May 18. City Hall Fountain will also open on this day.

Next, Fred Broadstock is scheduled to open the following Saturday, May 25.

The city does not have exact dates for the opening of Wîhkwêntôwin Outdoor Pool in Oliver and Borden Natural Swimming Pool, but said both will open in June.

The city is also planning a centennial celebration for the former and will announce details later.

After four years of rehabilitation work, Mill Creek Outdoor Pool is expected to open this summer. However, a date and event details are not being released yet.

Opening dates for spray parks have not been announced yet.

Summer youth passes will go on sale June 11.

Although reservations are not required, Edmontonians can book a spot at a pool starting Saturday for Queen Elizabeth's opening.