22-year-old arrested in string of violent attacks on Edmonton sex-trade workers

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing multiple women this year.

Christopher Scott Walker, 22, is accused of violently assaulting and robbing five women who he arranged to meet for sex.

Police say the attacks were made on sex trade workers and date back to March of this year.

Most recently, Walker was investigated in connection to three separate violent attacks on women on July 6.

Walker, an Edmonton resident, was arrested at the Coutts Canada/U.S. border on Wednesday.

He has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery.

Police believe there may be more women who have been victimized. Anyone with information about Walker is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/250.