1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermilion

An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Fort Vermilion Saturday night.

The plane was found near Township Road 1090 and Range Road 152 at around 8 p.m.

The pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, was found dead.

The crash affected power to all homes and a number of rural areas in and around Fort Vermilion, RCMP said.

As of noon Sunday, multiple outages remained in the area according to ATCO.

The Transport Safety Board will investigate.

Fort Vermilion is 661 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.