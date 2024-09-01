EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermilion

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Fort Vermilion Saturday night.

    The plane was found near Township Road 1090 and Range Road 152 at around 8 p.m.

    The pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, was found dead. 

    The crash affected power to all homes and a number of rural areas in and around Fort Vermilion, RCMP said. 

    As of noon Sunday, multiple outages remained in the area according to ATCO

    The Transport Safety Board will investigate. 

    Fort Vermilion is 661 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News