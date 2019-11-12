EDMONTON -- Downtown is set to get a little brighter on Thursday with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The Downtown Business Association (DBA) is hosting the event which will have carolers, food and drinks.

"Downtown Edmonton’s city lights are always bright and welcoming throughout the year, but never as much as during the holidays," said Ian O’Donnell with the DBA in a press release. “This annual event is always a memorable holiday experience for everyone to share.”

While not the most famous Christmas tree across North America, Edmonton’s tree has one leg up on the Rockefeller Centre tree.

Edmonton tree Rockefeller tree White spruce Norway spruce 23 meters tall 22 meters tall 2,800 kg (approximately) 12,000 kg (approximately) Will have 8,000 lights Will have 50,000 lights

The event will take place in Sir Winston Churchill Square on Thursday Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the actually lighting to take place at 6 p.m.