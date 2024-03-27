EDMONTON
    • $246K in illegal drugs seized in drug trafficking investigation: police

    A brick of cocaine seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) A brick of cocaine seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    Three people have been charged and police are looking for one more person in connection with the seizure of more than $200,000 in street drugs.

    The Edmonton Police Service began an investigation into a drug trafficking network in November 2023.

    While executing search warrants for several residences and vehicles, police seized the following:

    • More than 2 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value over $176,000;
    • More than 450 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value over $27,500;
    • More than 85 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $13,000;
    • More than 10,000 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) with an estimated street value over $10,000;
    • More than 65 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,400;
    • More than 120 grams of hash with an estimated street value over $3,000;
    • More than 1,000 oxycodone and Oxycocet pills with an estimated street value over $5,000; and
    • More than 1.1 kilograms of phenacetin with an estimated street value over $5,700

    Police say the street value of the street drugs is about $246,000.

    "Drug trafficking networks have far-reaching impacts to our citizens and community," Sgt. Ian Vicker of the EPS Southwest Branch Special Project Team in a Wednesday news release. "Individuals involved in these activities travel around the city and deliver illicit drugs to citizens who are often quite vulnerable."

    A 22-year-old man and two 20-year-old men are facing a combined total of 16 drug-related charges.

    Warrants have also been issued for a 36-year-old man for trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

