$246K in illegal drugs seized in drug trafficking investigation: police

Three people have been charged and police are looking for one more person in connection with the seizure of more than $200,000 in street drugs.

The Edmonton Police Service began an investigation into a drug trafficking network in November 2023.

While executing search warrants for several residences and vehicles, police seized the following:

More than 2 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value over $176,000;

More than 450 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value over $27,500;

More than 85 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $13,000;

More than 10,000 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) with an estimated street value over $10,000;

More than 65 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,400;

More than 120 grams of hash with an estimated street value over $3,000;

More than 1,000 oxycodone and Oxycocet pills with an estimated street value over $5,000; and

More than 1.1 kilograms of phenacetin with an estimated street value over $5,700

Police say the street value of the street drugs is about $246,000.

"Drug trafficking networks have far-reaching impacts to our citizens and community," Sgt. Ian Vicker of the EPS Southwest Branch Special Project Team in a Wednesday news release. "Individuals involved in these activities travel around the city and deliver illicit drugs to citizens who are often quite vulnerable."

A 22-year-old man and two 20-year-old men are facing a combined total of 16 drug-related charges.

Warrants have also been issued for a 36-year-old man for trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.