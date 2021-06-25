EDMONTON -- A Whitecourt, Alta., butcher shop is missing approximately $25,000 worth of meat after a break-and-enter.

RCMP say the meat was stolen from North Country Market at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Mounties believe the thief or thieves drove an older model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban vehicle.

Police caution anyone buying meat from online buy-and-sell accounts to be aware that some of the stolen goods could be re-sold and that meat for human consumption is regulated by federal and provincial agencies to ensure safe handling and compliance with regulations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Whitecourt, Alta., is approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.