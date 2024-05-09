EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of Leduc senior

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    RCMP in Leduc have laid charges after the death of a senior in the community.

    Mounties were asked to do a "well-being check" on a man in an apartment on 50 Street on Tuesday.

    Officers found the body of 74-year-old Leonard Harry Belcourt inside.

    The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

    On Wednesday, a second-degree murder charge was laid against Scott Thomas Serson, 45, of Leduc.

    Serson remains in custody with a court date scheduled for Friday.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News