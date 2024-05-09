2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of Leduc senior

RCMP in Leduc have laid charges after the death of a senior in the community.

Mounties were asked to do a "well-being check" on a man in an apartment on 50 Street on Tuesday.

Officers found the body of 74-year-old Leonard Harry Belcourt inside.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

On Wednesday, a second-degree murder charge was laid against Scott Thomas Serson, 45, of Leduc.

Serson remains in custody with a court date scheduled for Friday.