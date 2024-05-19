Nagar Kirtan Sikh Parade to disrupt traffic along Mill Woods Road Sunday: Edmonton police

Edmonton police issued a release Sunday advising motorists to avoid the area around Mill Woods Road South and East due to a major parade taking place.

The Nagar Kirtan Sikh Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to continue until around 5 p.m.

The event starts at the Gurdwara Mill Woods at 2606 Mill Woods Road East, and follows the road all the way to the Gurdwara Siri Guru Singh Sabha at 4504 Mill Woods Road South.

Police say motorists can expect delays from road closures along the route throughout the day.

They are asking motorists to be aware of pedestrian traffic in the area, which is expected to draw thousands of people.