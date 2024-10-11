2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements

For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.

Waverley Day Care in the Kenilworth neighbourhood was ordered on Thursday to cease operations.

The daycare is a private facility located in Waverley School.

The daycare had been placed on a probationary licence until Oct. 31.

"Due to ongoing concerns and increased risk, Child Care Licensing determined that there was an imminent danger to the health, safety and well-being of children attending the program, resulting in Waverley Day Care’s probationary licence being cancelled early," the province said in a news release.

According to the government, the closure will affect 54 children.

The program had space for 56 children in total.

On Thursday, the province announced the closure of Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre because of concerns about unsupervised children.