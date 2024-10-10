Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
A news release from the province says Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre, in the 9000 block of 175 Street N.W., was suspended and placed on a probationary licence after "a number" of non-compliances.
Child Care Licensing worked with the operators in an effort to help them resolve the issues.
However, when the probationary licence expired on Wednesday, the province said Willowbrae Academy’s suspended licence was not reinstated due to ongoing concerns and "unaddressed non-compliances involving unsupervised children."
Caregivers for the 187 children who attended the daycare were told about the closure in person on Wednesday. The province says those not told in person will be notified by email.
The interior of Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre is seen in an undated photo from the facility's website. (willowbraechildcare.com)The licence holder has 30 days to request an administrative review, alternative dispute resolution or an appeal.
Anyone with concerns about a childcare program in their community or needing to report an incident cn do so by calling Child Care Connect toll-free at 1-844-644-5165.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Poilievre says 'other ways' to address affordability for seniors than Bloc's proposed pension boost
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
BREAKING Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
'The View' co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Victoria Park/Stampede station reopens in Calgary
Work is now complete on a busy Calgary LRT station, which officials say will play a role as an "essential connector" for commuters heading into the downtown core in the years to come.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 11 - 13)
10 things happening in Calgary this weekend.
-
Youth unemployment is up. Here's how parents can help their teen land their first job
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
Lethbridge
-
Two Lethbridge family doctors shuttering practices at Campbell Clinic South
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
-
Machete-wielding suspect who died in custody resisted arrest: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful a 'friend' to controversial private school, email shows
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP search for two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after carjacking
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
-
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
Regina
-
RCMP searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery near Whitewood, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm on Wednesday evening.
-
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
-
'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
Vancouver
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
B.C. prison guards seize package containing $575K in meth, electronics
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
-
Sea-Doo thefts prompt warning from police in Metro Vancouver
Mounties are issuing a warning to personal watercraft owners after a wave of thefts were reported at marinas in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
B.C. prison guards seize package containing $575K in meth, electronics
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
Toronto
-
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal needs a French-language and Francophonie office: committee
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
-
-
Minister confident of turning the tide on mental health in Quebec
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
Atlantic
-
'Never seen anything like this': Maritimer living in Florida describes aftermath of Milton
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Lunenberg, N.S., RCMP investigate robbery involving hitchhiker
Lunenberg District RCMP are seeking information about a robbery near Pine Grove, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Manitoba doctor shortage improving, but not fixed: annual report
More doctors are practicing in Manitoba, but a physician advocacy group says it’s still not enough.
Ottawa
-
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
-
OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
-
Professors, librarians sign petition demanding uOttawa engage in proposals to improve education
The union representing professors and librarians at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says 70 per cent of its members have signed a petition asking the administration to take proposals to improve education and research into consideration.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Barrie
-
Over $2 million in cannabis plants seized in grow operation bust: OPP
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
-
Barrie replaces waterfront field project with ambitious downtown revitalization plan
After months of controversy, protests and petitions, Barrie city councillors have scraped plans for a multi-purpose field along the waterfront in favour of a new plan to revitalize the downtown.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
British primatologist Jane Goodall visits Kitchener
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
What's open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
London
-
Fundraising goal met for Humane Society London & Middlesex
The Humane Society of London & Middlesex (HSLM) has reached its fundraising goal for the new Old Oak Animal Campus. Located at 1414 Dundas St. construction continues on the building and remains on track for an opening in early 2025.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Tillsonburg
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Windsor
-
Camaro driver sought after hit and run: OPP
Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.
-
Entegrus workers head south to help with hurricane relief
A team 14 staff members from Entegrus are on their way to Florida to assist in the restoration of power to thousands of customers affected by hurricanes Hele and Milton.
-
Suspect throws rock at parked vehicle, smashes window
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who caused almost $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.