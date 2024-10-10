Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children

An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.

A news release from the province says Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre, in the 9000 block of 175 Street N.W., was suspended and placed on a probationary licence after "a number" of non-compliances.

Child Care Licensing worked with the operators in an effort to help them resolve the issues.

However, when the probationary licence expired on Wednesday, the province said Willowbrae Academy’s suspended licence was not reinstated due to ongoing concerns and "unaddressed non-compliances involving unsupervised children."

Caregivers for the 187 children who attended the daycare were told about the closure in person on Wednesday. The province says those not told in person will be notified by email.

The interior of Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre is seen in an undated photo from the facility's website. (willowbraechildcare.com)The licence holder has 30 days to request an administrative review, alternative dispute resolution or an appeal.

Anyone with concerns about a childcare program in their community or needing to report an incident cn do so by calling Child Care Connect toll-free at 1-844-644-5165.