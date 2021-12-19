3 Edmonton Oilers games affected by NHL cross-border travel pause

Three upcoming Edmonton Oilers games during the holiday season have been postponed due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 test results among National Hockey League players.

On Sunday, the NHL announced all matches from Monday until the start of the holiday break involving cross-border travel would be postponed and rescheduled due to concerns surrounding travel, and the "fluid nature" of restrictions as Omicron cases rise worldwide.

The Oilers were supposed to face the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at Rogers Place and then go on a two-game road trip to play against the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL offered no revised dates for the games as of publication.

"With the number one priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community," the league said in a statement.

"Amid changing and unpredictable conditions, we are determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of scheduling and in adjusting protocols as necessary."

On Friday evening, Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol. He joined Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and head coach Dave Tippett who were already away from the team due to the virus.

