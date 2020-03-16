EDMONTON -- Three men were taken to hospital after a shooting in Fort McMurray on Sunday.

Police were called to an apartment on Lougheed Drive around 6:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots.

They found one man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and two men with non-life threatening injuries.

All three men were taken to hospital.

Police do not believe it was a random incident.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone who might have video footage of the area of 200 Lougheed Drive from the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.