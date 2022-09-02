3 injured in multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton

A 59-year-old woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton.

According to RCMP, three vehicles were involved in the crash around 3 p.m. at Highway 18 and Range Road 40, near Barrhead.

An RCMP spokesperson could not confirm how many people were assessed by EMS on scene and released, but could confirm two people were taken to hospital by ambulance and a third in more serious condition was airlifted by STARS.

It's not known what caused the crash.

Highway 18 was closed in both directions for several hours on Thursday.