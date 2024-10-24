3 locals honoured with medals for bravery from Ottawa

Two Edmontians and a Leduc man are among dozens of Canadians to receive a medal from the Governor General of Canada for their bravery.

The Decorations for Bravery medals are given to people who are described as “everyday heroes.”

“The individuals recognized by these decorations are those who have risked their lives and chose to defy their own instinct of survival to try and save a loved one or perfect stranger whose life was in immediate danger,” the Governor General of Canada’s website says.

Cpl. Devon John Graystone

In 2002, Cpl. Devon John Graystone put his own safety at risk by stopping an attacker with a knife at a gas station in Edmonton.

He saw a fight breakout between the attendant and a man with the knife. He didn’t hesitate to disarm and restrain the attacker while telling the attending to call 911. He was able to hold the man until police arrived.

Ronald Trevor Mills

Trevor Mills was driving near Radium Hot Springs, B.C. in May 2021 when he found an erratic driver on the road. He called 911 and saw the vehicle hit a tree and tumble down an embankment.

He rushed to help the driver and found the vehicle leaning on its side. Mills managed to pull the driver out just the vehicle rolled over him, leaving him with serious injuries.

Dale Parkin

On May 17, 2019, Dale Parkin rescued three people from a burning townhouse in Leduc.

After rescuing two women, Parkin learned there was a man still trapped inside. He and another man tried to get in the front door, but the fire was too intense. Parkin then went around the back and into the burning building to pull the man out.

All three men received the medals in Ottawa during an official ceremony on Thursday.