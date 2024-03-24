3-month investigation of anonymous tips leads to charges, seizure of $125K worth of drugs, unstamped cigarettes, and cash

A Spruce Grove, Alta., man has been charged after an investigation by Devon RCMP that led to the seizure of thousands of unstamped cigarettes, drugs and cash.

In January, Devon RCMP received a number of anonymous tips about a drug and tobacco trafficking operation located in Devon.

In a collaboration with the central Alberta RCMP’s crime reduction unit (CRU), officers undertook an investigation that lasted nearly three months.

Recently, Devon RCMP, the CRU unit and RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a residence on Saskatchewan Avenue West in Devon.

They seized an estimated $125,000 worth of items, including nearly 64,000 unstamped cigarettes and cigars, 577 grams of psilocybin, 698 grams of cocaine, 2,485 grams of cannabis, 16 grams of methamphetamine and $1,520 in Canadian currency.

Warren James Wood, 58, of Spruce Grove, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of unstamped tobacco products for the purpose of trafficking.

Following a bail hearing, Wood was released on conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on April 18, 2024.

“Devon RCMP takes crime seriously and will follow any solid tip or lead they receive from the public. We would like to thank those who came forward with the information” said Devon RCMP spokesperson Sgt Chris Mosley in a media release.

“This is a great example of how good information, combined with the determination of an RCMP member and the cooperation of various RCMP units and resources, can lead to reducing crime in our community.”