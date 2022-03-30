3 Ont. men charged with thefts of dozens of Ford F-150 trucks in Edmonton

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos

On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island