$30K in tobacco products stolen from Alberta gas station

Police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of tobacco products from a gas station southeast of Edmonton earlier this month.

Two men broke into the Fas Gas in Forestburg at 4:40 a.m. on July 16.

Police say they stole $30,000 in cigarettes and tobacco products before heading north on Highway 856.

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured older model Jeep Compass with a black steel rim on the front passenger side, black mirrors, and a roof rack.

Police say this vehicle is wanted in connection with a robbery at a gas station in Forestburg, Alberta. (Supplied: RCMP)

The first thief wore a black Harley Davidson ball cap, glasses, and a black “Wolvz” hoodie.

The second thief wore a black hoodie and camo shorts that had a black stripe down the leg and “ECKO” printed in white.

Anyone with information about the robbers or the break-and-enter is asked to contact Killam RCMP at 780-385-3502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Forestburg is about 180 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.