EDMONTON -- The Canadian government said 32 flights arriving and departing from Edmonton International Airport had at least one passenger with COVID-19 on board.

The online data, released publicly by the federal government for passengers, tracks flights back from March 28.

The government releases the flight information in addition to what rows could potentially be considered a close contact of an active case.

The website says passengers seated in affected rows should monitor themselves for symptoms for at least 14 days and quarantine if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

Domestic flights affected include: