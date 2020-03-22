EDMONTON -- The province confirmed on Sunday that there have been 33 more cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total to 259.

There are currently 18 people in hospital as a result of the virus, and seven people in intensive care units.

There have been 164 cases in the Calgary zone, 60 in the Edmonton zone, 18 cases in the North zone, 10 cases in the Central zone, and seven cases in the South zone.

The government also announce the Alberta Emergency Management Agency Unsolicited Offers Program to allow individuals and organizations to help with the challenges faced in the province by the pandemic. Businesses can offer anything from consumables and supplies to lodging and facilities. More information about the program is available online.

The province is also opening the Alberta Connects Contact Centre seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Albertans can call toll-free from anywhere in the province at 310-4455 for information about the province’s response to the pandemic; however operators on the line cannot provide medical advice. Anyone with health concerns should complete the online COVID-19 self-assessment.