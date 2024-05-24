EDMONTON
    • $350K fine levied against company after death of worker in 2021

    An industrial painting and coating company has been ordered to pay $350,000 after the death of a worker more than two years ago.

    The worker died after being hit by a piece of pipe that fell off a loader on Oct. 30, 2021 at Sonic Coating Solutions Inc.'s Leduc facility.

    On Wednesday, the company pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker.

    The Crown withdrew 13 other charges under the act.

