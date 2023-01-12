36 beds opening in Edmonton for homeless people recently discharged from ER

In a move that organizers are calling the first of this kind in Canada, Alberta is opening up three dozen beds for homeless Edmontonians who were just released from hospital emergency departments.

The Bridge Healing Transitional Accommodation Program, as the government named it, is supposed to improve health outcomes among the city's most vulnerable.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Jasper Place Wellness Centre (JPWC) are working together to open the first 12 spaces in the next week, officials said during a Thursday news conference at the facility in west Edmonton.

More will open in the coming months and the program will be expanded if it proves successful at connecting clients with housing and reducing strain on emergency department resources.

"Historically speaking, from a transitional housing perspective, we know it will work. But as an accommodation program with Alberta Health Services, let's prove it out and then grow," JPWC co-founder Taylor Soroka told reporters.

The facility's goal is to make those connections within a month, although Soroka called the timeline a "rough" estimate as the steps – such as recovering from their hospital stay, getting ID, securing an income – may take longer.

"We are doing research with this project… So we have to set some standards and then learn from those and adjust as we go," she said.

"Folks come back to emergency for a variety of reasons," Royal Alexandra Hospital physician Dr. Louis Francescutti said, pointing to ongoing mental health issues and chronic medical conditions.

The Royal Alex counts about 8,800 visits by patients experiencing homelessness each year, including multiple visits by the same patients.

"I think one of the biggest ones is they just want to feel like they're part of something. And this will feel like they're part of something," Francescutti continued.

The construction of the facility cost about $1.2 million, officials said.

The program is estimated to have an operational cost of $80 per person per day, according to the Jasper Place Wellness Centre team.

AHS provided an initial investment of $1 million and has committed to annual funding for 36 beds.

More to come...