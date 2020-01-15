EDMONTON -- The Alberta Motor Association said it has received more than 30,700 calls for roadside assistance since Sunday, more than six times the usual call volume.

Thousands of those calls have been for batteries. AMA said it will still provide a boost to motorists, but battery testing and replacement service is suspended during extreme weather because components under the hood can become brittle, increasing the risk of damage.

"People's safety is our top priority," said Brandon Klassen, a Manager with AMA Automotive Services in a written release. "We’re prioritizing calls to ensure people in emergency situations receive help as quickly as possible and thank Albertans for their understanding as we work around the clock to reach those in need. It's absolutely all hands on deck over here."

AMA has released the following list of tips to help drivers get to their destination in the cold: