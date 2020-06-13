EDMONTON -- Alberta announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 403. Another death was also reported.

The case breakdown province-wide is as follows:

Calgary zone: 204 active cases and 4,754 recovered

South zone: 23 active cases and 1,242 recovered

Edmonton zone: 160 active cases and 515 recovered

North zone: 13 active cases and 223 recovered

Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered

One active case and 11 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

Currently, there are 31 active cases in long-term care facilities.

There are currently 44 people in hospital. Six of those are in intensive care.

A total of 150 people in Alberta have now died as a result of the virus.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours is 6,790.

So far, 6,830 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.