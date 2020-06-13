Advertisement
37 new cases and 1 death reported in Alberta on Saturday
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 3:16PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 403. Another death was also reported.
The case breakdown province-wide is as follows:
- Calgary zone: 204 active cases and 4,754 recovered
- South zone: 23 active cases and 1,242 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 160 active cases and 515 recovered
- North zone: 13 active cases and 223 recovered
- Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered
- One active case and 11 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
Currently, there are 31 active cases in long-term care facilities.
There are currently 44 people in hospital. Six of those are in intensive care.
A total of 150 people in Alberta have now died as a result of the virus.
Tests completed in the last 24 hours is 6,790.
So far, 6,830 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.