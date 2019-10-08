3D crosswalks are getting lukewarm reception in Beaumont
Beaumont is experimenting with two 3D crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety (CTV)
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 7:28PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The anticipated 3D crosswalks have been finished in two locations in Beaumont as shown by one Edmonton resident, but he says they weren’t what he was expecting.
Lincoln Ho expressed his mixed views on Twitter when he shared pictures of the two crosswalks.
Another Twitter user, Chris Hubick, felt similarly but thought that “maybe that’s the best they can do.”
The crosswalks were highly advertised during the initial announcement in July, but there isn’t a peep to be found about them being completed on the City of Beaumont’s social media or website.
One of the crosswalks appears to be in front of a school.