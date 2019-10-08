EDMONTON -- The anticipated 3D crosswalks have been finished in two locations in Beaumont as shown by one Edmonton resident, but he says they weren’t what he was expecting.

The 3D crosswalks in #BeaumontAB are finally here! They look awful in real life, but look great on camera. See them before the snow falls.#yegtraffic #design #yegmedia pic.twitter.com/3WggDOko9Z — Lincoln Ho | Yegventures ������������ (@yegventures) October 8, 2019

Lincoln Ho expressed his mixed views on Twitter when he shared pictures of the two crosswalks.

The other crosswalk was even a bigger mess. Looked more like a crosswalk that was faded and repainted. That said, I think there's a real opportunity for Beaumont to paint a series of various crosswalks and draw more visitors. pic.twitter.com/jOhWRWhoV0 — Lincoln Ho | Yegventures ������������ (@yegventures) October 8, 2019

Another Twitter user, Chris Hubick, felt similarly but thought that “maybe that’s the best they can do.”

The crosswalks were highly advertised during the initial announcement in July, but there isn’t a peep to be found about them being completed on the City of Beaumont’s social media or website.

One of the crosswalks appears to be in front of a school.