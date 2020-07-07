EDMONTON -- A third person has died amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the Misericordia Hospital, according to Covenant Health.

Seventeen patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 though no new cases have been identified among patients in the last 24 hours.

Fifteen additional staff have tested positive, a number that is unchanged in the last two days.

The hospital is operating under a series of restrictions and remains closed to new admissions and transfers for surgical and medicine patients.

Patients will be transported to other Edmonton-area hospitals if needed.

Outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff and visitors.

Surgical capacity has been reduced and the site is currently only conducting urgent, emergent and oncology surgeries at this time.