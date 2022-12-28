4.2-magnitude quake recorded south of Grande Prairie

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake south of Grande Prairie Wednesday morning may have been felt by northern Alberta residents, officials say.

Earthquakes Canada recorded the five-kilometre-deep quake 67 kilometres southeast of Grande Prairie at 10:36 a.m. MT.

The Alberta Geological Survey (AGS), a branch of the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), says energy company ARC Resources reported three seismic events near its wells measuring 2.87, 3.01 and 3.84 in magnitude.

"The activity was within the accepted threshold for these events and there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property. ARC Resources have engaged their mitigation protocols for such events and we will continue to monitor this matter," an AGS official told CTV News Edmonton.

According to Earthquakes Canada, a quake of that size is large enough to be felt but does not typically cause damage.

A representative from the AER said the quakes were confirmed induced seismic events resulting from human activity.

Alberta's last earthquake was also its largest, recorded on Nov. 30 near Peace River.