Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency

A series of earthquakes and aftershocks were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.

Earthquakes Canada issued an alert for a 5.2 magnitude quake at 4:45 p.m. at a depth of four kilometres.

Another was issued for a 6.0 magnitude at 5:55 p.m. at a depth of two kilometres, but the magnitude was later adjusted to 5.8.

Later Tuesday night, a representative from Earthquakes Canada confirmed a total of three earthquakes occurred, with a magnitude 5.0 quake recorded at 4:50 p.m. shortly after the first event.

All three quakes occurred near Reno, Alta., which is about 40 kilometres south of Peace River.

The representative said the 5.8 magnitude quake is one of the largest recorded in Alberta, and the federal agency reported it was lightly felt in eastern British Columbia and western Alberta.

No damage has been reported to the agency yet.

The federal agency also tweeted an "automatic detection of seismic event" alert for a 4.6 magnitude near Grande Cache, Alta. at 5:56 p.m.

Another alert was tweeted by Earthquakes Canada for a magnitude 4.3 quake near Grande Prairie, Alta. at 7:55 p.m.

Reno is located roughly 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Reno, AB (SE of Peace River) earthquake at 5:55pm - now rated a 5.8 magnitude. https://t.co/kePVucQDfE (as of 7:05pm) This have been changing from a 6.0 to a 5.7 and now a 5.8 . let's wait until tomorrow for the final report. Still likely a record-setter for AB. — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) November 30, 2022

Anybody in Alberta, Canada feel that 5.6 earthquake?? I did, and I'm 4 hours away from the origin of the quake. Everything was shaking. #earthquake #Canada — Char Dafoe-Author 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@tinkerpink) November 30, 2022

Alberta, province in Canada just got an earthquake that is not very common. There have been a total of 2 recorded before. 4.9+. And a 4.9 just now. pic.twitter.com/8rhNXzKsom — 🇨🇦Canadian🇺🇸earthquake🇧🇷researcher🇯🇲 (@mxdondevivo) November 30, 2022

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.