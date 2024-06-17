4 A$AP gang members arrested in Fox Lake

EDMONTON
    Four members of the A$AP gang were arrested in Fox Lake after a report of gunshots in the remote northern Alberta community on Friday. 

    Local Mounties were called to a residence near Laboucan Road around 11:20 a.m. that morning. 

    Police arrested three men in the area, all of whom they say live in Fox Lake and belong to the "Always Strive and Prosper" gang in northern and central Alberta. 

    Officers found five long guns, two body armours and a "small amount" of what is believed to be cocaine when searching the home. 

    The next day, a man from High Level who had been wanted on nine arrest warrants was found in Fox Lake and arrested as well. 

    The four face a variety of weapons charges and all are being kept in police custody until their next court date. 

    Law enforcement says the gang, commonly known as A$AP, has been connected with drug trafficking, home invasions, robberies, stolen property and violent crime. 

    An RCMP spokesperson said Mounties have not yet found but are investigating any link between the June 14 shooting and a shooting in Fox Lake on June 11, in which a man was seriously injured and the shooter was not immediately known. 

