Shooter still on the loose after shelter-in-place order in northern Alberta

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting in northern Alberta.

Mounties were advised of a shooting at the barge lineup in Fox Lake at 10:05 p.m. on Monday.

A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

A shelter-in-place order was issued as officers searched the community.

The order was lifted on Tuesday morning, but police say the identity of the shooter is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Vermilion RCMP at 780-927-3258 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fox Lake is a remote community more than 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.

It is only accessible by barge.