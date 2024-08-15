4 arrested in connection to home invasion, drive-by-shooting in northeast Edmonton

Four people are facing dozens of charges after a home invasion and drive-by-shooting earlier this year.

Police said a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested on Feb. 24 near Fort Road and 137 Avenue, after officers pulled over a speeding red Mercedes that was reportedly involved in a home invasion.

Two 9mm bullet casings and a loaded Glock 9mm restricted handgun with a defaced serial number were found in the car.

The car and the gun were later connected to what police said was a "random" drive-by-shooting that struck a home near 45 Street and 149 Avenue.

The 30-year-old man was arrested again while out on bail in March. Police said he was reported to have been "waving a firearm around" in the red Mercedes in the Allard area.

In the car, officers found another loaded Glock handgun with a defaced serial number and a spent bullet casing. Police said both the 9mm guns in the case had been smuggled in from the U.S.

In August, police searched two homes and three vehicles in Calgary and Edmonton, finding more than $6,500 in cash, 55 grams of cocaine and 7 grams of fentanyl. Several kinds of ammunition and electronic devices were also found.

Two women, 22 and 25, were also arrested in connection to the case, but police have not said when or where.

The two men and two women are collectively facing 32 firearm and drug-related charges.