EDMONTON -- Four more employees at Edmonton-area grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two employees at Safeway on Herbert Road in St. Albert have tested positive. The last days the employees worked were Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

An employee at the Sobeys on St. Albert Road has tested positive. That employee has not worked since Nov. 7.

An employee at the Safeway Gas Bar on 114 Street and 104 Avenue has tested positive. That employee has not been at work since Nov. 9

All of the results were confirmed on Nov. 18.

Safeways, Sobeys, and the Loblaws group of stores are the only grocery store chains that release positive employee COVID-19 diagnoses.