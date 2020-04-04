EDMONTON -- Four Albertans are a million dollars richer this weekend. There were no big winners in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot draw, but the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said four winning Max-Million tickets were sold in the province.

Two of the tickets, worth one million dollars each, were sold in Calgary. Two more were sold in locations outside of Edmonton and Calgary.

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw will be for a $70 million jackpot.